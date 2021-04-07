Gambia: NAMs Call On Government to Invest in the Productive Sector, Other Areas

National Assembly Members (NAMs) have during the adjournment debate on Thursday, called on the government to invest in the productive, health, education and other sectors.

Ousman Sillah, member for Banjul North, has called on the government to invest in the productive sector so that the nation can be self-reliant on food demands, through the production of what the country consumes.

This, he opined, will help curb the trend of price hike in essential basic commodities and helps in the exportation of surplus food stuff to other countries.

Sillah said the issue of constitutional reform needs to be treated with honesty, sincerity and with non-partisan interest, stating that the country needs a new befitting constitution, which will be the governing tool of the country.

Salifu Jawo, member for Jokadu, hailed the energy minister for the electricity provided within his constituency and further appealed for such provision in Kerr Jarga. He said this will help the community to revive its skill center so as to serve its intended purpose, saying lack of energy is making the center to die.

"I urge the Minister of Health to help transform Kissima Jawo and Medina Mudou health facilities to major health centers because the residents, especially pregnant women encounter serious difficulties in trying to access the only health center in Kuntaya, and some of them sometimes deliver on the way to the health facility," he said.

He also appealed to the interior ministry to provide the Kuntaya Police Station with mobility to facilitate their operations. He also called on the Works Ministry and NRA to construct their feeder roads which are in a dilapidated state.

Alagie S Darboe, Brikama North, said the sports ministry should be allocated a befitting budget so that it can be able to provide the financial needs of the Senior National Team following their maiden qualification to the AFCON 2022 and general sporting activities in the country.

He also urged the Works Ministry and the NRA to swiftly act on the road linking Brikama and Mandinary. He said the road is important because most factories are constructed along the road, while decrying that some of the roads such as the Brikama-Kassa Kunda road has been reflected in the supplementary budget, but still they have not witnessed any progressive work on the road.

Bakary Camara, member for Kiang Central, expressed concerns over bush fire outbreaks and its adverse effects on the citizenry and livestock. He called on the ministry responsible for forestry to review the Forestry Act and levy exorbitant fine on the act so that the culprits would desist from the practice. He called for a review of the issuance of driving licenses, especially to teenagers to curb the frequent road accidents most of which often claim lives and cause serious injuries of the passengers.

Alfusainey Ceesay, member for Sami constituency, challenged the executive and the legislature to do their utmost to ensure that price hike in basic commodities is addressed as it affects the citizenry as the country is gearing up for this year's month of Ramadan.

Hassan Touray, Member for Bakau, called on the health ministry to shed light on the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying there are misconceptions regarding the vaccine which is making some people skeptical to take it.

Sunkary Badgie, Member for Foni Brefet, hailed the government and higher education ministry (MOHERST) for steps it has taken to assure the young people of Foni that by September 2021 they will start skills training at the center.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He asked the ministries of Works and Interior to shed light on when they will start the construction of speed bumps. He said after consultation, he was informed that plans are underway to start the construction of speed bumps to reduce or curb road accidents.

"There is need for us to be proactive in this crusade because the more it is delayed, lives would be taken through road accidents," he said.

Ndey Yassin Secka, Nominated Member, expressed concerns over the exorbitant rental fees attached to houses by landlords and called on the authorities to look into the practice and ensure that the fees are put at an affordable cost.

She also urged the government to invest in health, education, agriculture and the security sectors in order to address issues confronting the citizenry.