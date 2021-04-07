Nigeria: Nimet 3-Day Forecast - Expect Sunshine, Thunderstorms

7 April 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet's weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny skies over the Northern region during the morning hours on Wednesday, with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba State during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to Nimet, Northcentral region is expected to have sunny skies with patches of clouds during the morning hours, with chances of thundery activities over parts of Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Plateau State during the afternoon and evening hours.

It forecast inland cities of the South to be cloudy with sunshine intervals during the morning hours with chances of localized thunderstorms over parts Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Imo, Edo and Osun State during the afternoon and evening hours.

NiMet envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the coastal cities of the South with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom State in the afternoon and evening period.

" For Thursday, sunny skies are anticipated over the Northern region during the forecast period. The North Central region should also be in sunny skies with patches of clouds throughout the forecast period.

" The Inland and coastal cities of the South should be in partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Rivers, Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom during afternoon and evening periods," it said.

The agency predicted sunny and hazy skies over the Northern region within the forecast period on Friday.

According to it, sunny skies with patches of clouds are expected over the Northcentral cities with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, Abuja, and Kogi state.

It predicted the Inland and Coastal cities of the South to be in a partly cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine in morning hours.

It, however, anticipated localized thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Ogun, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Owerri, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom in the afternoon and evening period.

