Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kef Sees Three More Deaths and 147 Infections

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three more people died of coronavirus in Kef, bringing the toll to 184 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Local Health Directorate said Tuesday.

147 more positive cases were also reported after the release of the results of 316 tests. This takes the count to 5,840, since the spread of the virus in the region.

54 patients are currently staying in local hospitals, including 15 in the intensive care, Local Head of Health Programmes Abdelbaki Jemni told TAP, adding that 506 people are now quarantined.

