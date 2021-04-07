Tunisia: Inauguration of 'Habib Bourguiba' Second Chance School in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, on Tuesday, inaugurated the Second Chance School in Bab El Khadhra, Tunis, named "Habib Bourguiba Second Chance School» in conjunction with the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the passing of leader Habib Bourguiba.

Mechichi said the second chance school aims to train and rehabilitate school dropouts, noting that other schools will open soon in the governorates of Kairouan and Gabes.

He stressed that the government pays special attention to the education and vocational training sectors and is also working to fight school dropout, saying the second chance school aims to restore hope to dropouts so they head back to school.

The second chance school in Bab El Khadhra has hosted last week students from the governorates of Greater Tunis, whose age range is between 12 and 18 years, having dropped out of school without having obtained a school certificate that concludes a cycle of education or a vocational training certificate.

The Ministers of Education, Social Affairs, Women, Family and the Elderly, Youth and Sports and Vocational Training as well as the mayor of Tunis, the UK ambassador in Tunis, the representative of the UNICEF office in Tunis, and the United Nations Permanent Coordinator in Tunis were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Minister of Education, Fethi Slaouti said the second chance school will allow dropouts to have a new opportunity to return to schools or learn in vocational training centres.

Slaouti said the number of beneficiaries of the services of the second chance school could reach 1000 dropouts, pending the generalisation of this experience on all governorates.