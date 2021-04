Tunis/Tunisia — The coronavirus claimed the lives of three more patients on Tuesday in Kef, where another 147 people tested positive for the virus, out of 316 tests. This takes the fatality numbers in the region to 184, while the case tally climbs to 5840.

Moreover, 54 COVID-19 patients are admitted to hospitals in the region, including 15 in ICUs, chair of health programmes in the Local Health Directorate Abdelbaki Jemni told TAP.

The region currently counts 506 patients in quarantine.