Tunisia: Minister of Women Calls for Mainstreaming Gender in Climate Change

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Women, Family and Elderly Affairs Imen Zahouani Houimel, on Tuesday, called for mainstreaming gender in climate change mitigation programmes and developing the green economy.

She was speaking at a workshop on the launch of a national strategy for mainstreaming gender in climate change.

The minister stressed the need to establish concrete policies to improve the participation of women and to give them the opportunity to access innovation in renewable energy.

Women are the group most affected by climate change according to the latest studies in this field, facing problems in learning and employment in unstructured agricultural sectors, in addition to low participation in decision-making, Houimel noted.

Acting Minister of Local Affairs and Environment Kamel Doukh, for his part, emphasised the importance of adopting the gender approach in the implementation of climate policies, to allow the country to further enhance gender equality and achieve climate justice.

Deputy representative of the United Nations Development Programme Alissar Shaker was present at the meeting that also saw the participation of members of the Council of Peers for Equal Opportunities between Women and Men, as well as representatives of the two ministries.

the latter are working on preparing a draft national action plan for mainstreaming gender in climate change that will be later presented to a cabinet meeting.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.