Tunisia: Kaïs Saïed Congratulates Niger's Counterpart Following His Victory in Presidential Election

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kaïs Saïed, had, on Tuesday, a telephone conversation with his Niger's counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, during which he expressed his sincere congratulations following his victory in the presidential election.

The Head of State took the opportunity to highlight the solidity of the privileged relations of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries, apologising for not having been able to honour the invitation to the inauguration ceremony.

President Kaïs Saïed reaffirmed his firm determination to work together with his Niger's counterpart to further anchor coordination and cooperation between the two countries and develop bilateral relations in the interests of the two brotherly peoples and the continent as a whole, a statement of the Presidency of the Republic reads.

In turn, Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum expressed his "full readiness to promote cooperation and partnership relations with Tunisia in the various fields of common interest.

The Head of State also invited President Mohamed Bazoum to visit Tunisia and received, in turn, an invitation to visit Niamey.

