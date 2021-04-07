Tunisia: ARP - Vetting Committee Completes Selection of Candidates for Renewal of INPT Composition

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The parliamentary standing vetting committee, on Tuesday, completed the selection of candidates for the renewal of half of the composition of the National Authority for the Prevention of Torture.

The list of candidates will then be sent to the Parliament's Bureau which will set an electoral plenary.

In a statement, the parliament said the list of candidates chosen by the committee will be published on the website of the ARP.

The committee picked the new members of the authority by a three-fifths majority through a secret uninominal vote, in accordance with the provisions of Article 7 of Organic Law No. 43 of 2013, establishing the INPT.

The members of the committee selected 9 candidates out of a set of 23 applicants in the category of representatives of civil society active in the field of human rights.

They also selected three candidates out of a pool of 10 in the category of child protection.

In the category of doctors, the committee selected 6 candidates out of a set of 8. In the category of retired judges, all 6 applications submitted were accepted.

The authority was created pursuant to the Protocol to the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, adopted by Tunisia in 1988.

The INPT is a constitutional advisory body with legal personality and administrative and financial independence. It is composed of 16 members from various sectors and specialties.

