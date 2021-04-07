Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twenty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Decamere (11), Adi-Quala (6), Dibarwa (4), Mai-Mine (1), and, Enda Ghiorghis (1), in the Southern Region.

On the other hand, seventeen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3081 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3363.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

6 April 2021