Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

6 April 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Decamere (11), Adi-Quala (6), Dibarwa (4), Mai-Mine (1), and, Enda Ghiorghis (1), in the Southern Region.

On the other hand, seventeen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3081 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3363.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

6 April 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.