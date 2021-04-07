Gambia: Assan Ceesay - Angola Goal Best Moment of My Life

Striker Assan Ceesay has described his historic goal against Angola that clinched The Gambia a maiden appearance at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as the best moment of his life.

FC Zurich striker latched onto a rebound to stab home the winner after the Angolan keeper had fumbled an Ablie Jallow shot from a Steve Trawally cross just passed the hour mark at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on last Month.

Last Thursday's historic feat continues to make global headlines with the latest being the BBC, whose John Bennet, spoke to the indefatigable Scorpion in an exclusive interview for the World Football programme, reflecting on the monumental progress made by the Gambian team.

"This image anytime I looked at it, it's like I scored the goal right now because is a feeling that will stay with me forever, because the time, the moment, the day and what the goal brings to the Gambian people and for myself is just incredible.

I will never forget it for the rest of my life," a visibly emotional Ceesay said.

"I have never felt like this since becoming a football player, it's like this is the best moment of my life so far because the Gambian people showed me love, their prayers through my phone on social media everywhere and wherever I go I saw messages and people congratulating me and praying for me.

I hope it will continue like this and I hope to continue scoring many goals for my country until the AFCON so we can continue to surprise."

The former Gamtel protégé began his journey to stardom from the domestic Gambian league before signing in Switzerland via the Senegalese league.

And speaking further, Assan said as kids growing up, they used to run after the bus carrying the players of the national team so they know how it feels to now be a Scorpion.

