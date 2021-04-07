Egypt: Gafi Invites Bahraini Investors to Seek Investment Opportunities in Egypt

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Executive Director of the General Authority For Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Mohamed Abdel Wahab invited Bahraini investors to seek investment opportunities in Egypt and get acquainted with the successful stories of the Gulf countries operating in Egypt, asserting that Cairo is providing a distinguished climate for luring all types of investments. GAFI chief's remarks were made during a set of bilateral meetings with Bahraini investors as part of his current visit to Bahrain for talks on mechanisms of beefing up joint cooperation and seeking more Bahraini investments to Cairo. Abdel Wahab met with CEO of Mumtalakat Holding Company ("Mumtalakat"), the sovereign wealth fund of the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Khaled Al Rumaihi as he reviewed investment potentials in Egypt especially in the agricultural sector, food security, health and banking. GAFI chief also briefed the Bahraini side on the investment opportunities available in Egypt's mega national projects especially in the New Administrative Capital, New Almaein City and Al Galala City along with other new cities nationwide. He also conferred with Head of the Council of Trustees of the Bahraini Foundation for Business Leaderships Ferial Nas for talks on exchanging expertise to set up business startups and business accelerators.

