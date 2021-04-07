Egypt: Health Minister - 928,000 Egyptians Have So Far Signed Up for Covid-19 Vaccine

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Dr Hala Zayed reviewed during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday April 6,2021 her ministry's efforts to confront the coronavirus over the past stage as well as to provide jabs to vaccinate citizens.

During the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, the health minister highlighted the World Health Organization (WHO)'s announcement that despite the start of anti-coronavirus vaccination procedures, precautionary measures have to be followed during festivals, religious gatherings and holidays.

Such measures include confining to celebration with family members who already live together, reducing family gatherings, resorting to open-air gatherings, abiding by physical distancing, washing hands, and wearing face masks, Zayed said.

The minister added that some 928,000 Egyptians have so far signed up for the vaccine, noting in this regard that 40 vaccination centers have been inaugurated nationwide.

Egypt has been provided with 1,586,800 shots of the COVID-19 vaccine as of December 2020 through March 31 via Sinopharm and AstraZeneca companies, she said.

