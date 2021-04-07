Egypt: 84 Ships Transit Suez Canal - SCA Chief

6 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie said that navigation movement in the waterway is regular, noting that 84 ships crossed the Suez Canal from the two directions with a total cargo of 5.3 million tons on board.

In press statements on Tuesday, Rabie explained that the south-bound convoy included 45 vessels carrying 3 million tons while the north-bound one included 39 ships with a combined cargo of 2.3 million tons.

Rabie pointed out that SCA professionally dealt with a sudden malfunction at an engine of the RUMFORD oil tanker, noting the oil tanker resumed its way after repairing the damage. He stressed the navigation movement is not affected by the incident.

SCA urged all media outlets not to pay attention to anonymous news and only depend on official information and reports issued by the authority.

