Liberia: Police Nab Main Murder Suspect in Maryland Killing

6 April 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Selma Lomax

Maryland County — Police in Maryland County Tuesday announced the arrest of a guy only known as "Open Zipper", 28, for the murder of 22-year-old motorcyclist, Mordecial Nyemah.

Police say he was arrested in Sinoe County following a manhunt operation.

He faces a murder charge.

This is the second murder suspect that has been arrested less than a week since the murder of the 20-year-old Nyemah.

On March 25, police arrested 18-year-old Moses Malmah who later confessed to the murdering of Nyemah, but later escaped the Harper Central Prison after angry residents stormed the prison, allowing 91 inmates to flee, according to the county attorney.

The murder of Nyemah last week sparked protests in Plebo Sodoken District and Harper, prompting government to announce a 6:00am to 6PM curfew in the county.

The motorcyclist's death was the most recent in what is believed to be years-long string of ritualistic killings in the county that have been blamed by local residents on politicians and businessmen seeking political power.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.