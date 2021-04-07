Nigeria: Ganduje Slashes March Salaries of Political Appointees By 50%

6 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has slashed March salaries of political office holders by 50 per cent.

This comes barely 24 hours after the state hinted that it was impossible to pay civil servants their full consolidated wages for the month of March due to what it attributed to the drop in federal allocation.

Among those affected by the pay cut are the governor, deputy governor, all commissioners, special advisers, senior special assistant and special assistants.

Other are chairmen, vice chairmen, elected councillors, supervisory councillors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kano Information Commissioner, Muhammad Garba, said the pay cut was due to shortfall in the revenue accruing to the state from the federation account.

The state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has, however, given the government a seven-day ultimatum to refund and stop what it described as "illegal deduction" from civil servants.

NLC insisted that failure to do so would make workers to embark on a three-day warning strike from midnight of April 7.

Daily Trust reports that in March, Kano received a total allocation of N12.4bn from the federation account, out of which the state collected N6.1bn, while the 44 Local Governments collected N6.3bn.

It, however, insisted that it will have to source additional money to pay the consolidated wages to workers, which is currently not available.

