Nigeria: 1 Million Trees Planted to Combat Desertification

5 April 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Malam Ibrahim Jegudu, Director Forestry in the Kebbi State Ministry of Environment, on Monday, said the state government has planted one million tree seedlings to combat desertification across the state.

"The programme was successful; I can remember we produced about one million tree seedlings in the last two years.

"We distributed same to people and on yearly basis, we usually seek the attention of government to produce assorted tree seedlings.

"Not only tree seedlings that are wind breakers, we also raise some food trees that can increase food bearing trees across the state such as mango, guava, pawpaw which we also give to local farmers," he said.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.