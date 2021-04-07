Nigeria: 1 Million Trees Planted to Combat Desertification

Malam Ibrahim Jegudu, Director Forestry in the Kebbi State Ministry of Environment, on Monday, said the state government has planted one million tree seedlings to combat desertification across the state.

"The programme was successful; I can remember we produced about one million tree seedlings in the last two years.

"We distributed same to people and on yearly basis, we usually seek the attention of government to produce assorted tree seedlings.

"Not only tree seedlings that are wind breakers, we also raise some food trees that can increase food bearing trees across the state such as mango, guava, pawpaw which we also give to local farmers," he said.

