Seychelles: Hungary Could Help Seychelles Increase Fresh Milk Supply, Ambassador Says

6 April 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles and Hungary are reviewing bilateral cooperation and will focus on fisheries and agriculture and possible partnerships in the two sectors, including increasing the island nation's milk supply, said the newly accredited ambassador.

The Ambassador for Hungary to Seychelles, Zsolt Mészáros, presented his letter of accreditation to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Tuesday.

"We are in the process of reviewing our bilateral relations. We have just started a scholarship programme with Seychelles whereby we have offered fully paid scholarships to 10 Seychellois to study in Hungary in any field," said the new ambassador.

Mészáros said that he has "noticed that there is a lack of fresh milk on the islands. However, back home, we have amazing technologies for farming where the cattle do not need a lot of space to move around. In the case of Seychelles, these technologies will become very handy given insufficient space for farming."

"We have also discussed the possibility of strengthening the freshwater fish farming industry to cultivate fish like tilapia which is in great demand in Hungary," he added.

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, is already involved in fish farming with the opening of the broodstock, acclimation and quarantine facility in 2019, at the Providence Fishing Port.

Mészáros added that "we are also going to work together to develop Information and Communication Technology preferably in cybersecurity."

The new ambassador will serve a mandate of four years and will be based in Kenya, Nairobi.

