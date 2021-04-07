Rwanda: Kwibuka27 - Podcast to Chronicle Genocide in New '100 Day Series'

Spotify, a leading premium podcast company has announced plans to debut The Kwibuka story, the story of the 100 days of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a podcast that is expected to be hosted by Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG).

The audio series is scheduled to launch on April 7, as Rwanda kicks off the 27th edition of week-long activities that seek to honour over a million genocide victims.

"The Kwibuka Podcast presented by the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) thoroughly documents the preparation and execution of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda," a statement published on the platform reads in part.

"Through years of research, Bizimana collected detailed accounts of what happened during the Genocide. Kwibuka podcast takes us through each of the 100 days that resulted in the death of over," adding, "And is a reminder that each life lost must be counted and every memory honoured."

Bizimana is a renowned researcher on the Genocide against the Tutsi and has been on two genocide-related commissions of inquiry; the Mucyo Commission - which analysed the role of France in the 1994 Genocide - and the Mutsinzi Commission whose mandate was to probe the shooting of the plane that carried former president Juvenal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994.

For 100 days effective April 7, Rwandans and the international community will be able to listen to various episodes on how the Genocide was executed in different regions of the country, Theogene Nsengimana, Public Relations Officer of the Commission told The New Times in an interview on Tuesday, April 6.

The Kwibuka story will launch on Wednesday and will be available on Spotify. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://anchor.fm/kwibuka-rwanda.