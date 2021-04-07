Rwanda: Kwibuka27 - Podcast to Chronicle Genocide in New '100 Day Series'

6 April 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

Spotify, a leading premium podcast company has announced plans to debut The Kwibuka story, the story of the 100 days of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, a podcast that is expected to be hosted by Jean-Damascène Bizimana, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG).

The audio series is scheduled to launch on April 7, as Rwanda kicks off the 27th edition of week-long activities that seek to honour over a million genocide victims.

"The Kwibuka Podcast presented by the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide (CNLG) thoroughly documents the preparation and execution of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda," a statement published on the platform reads in part.

"Through years of research, Bizimana collected detailed accounts of what happened during the Genocide. Kwibuka podcast takes us through each of the 100 days that resulted in the death of over," adding, "And is a reminder that each life lost must be counted and every memory honoured."

Bizimana is a renowned researcher on the Genocide against the Tutsi and has been on two genocide-related commissions of inquiry; the Mucyo Commission - which analysed the role of France in the 1994 Genocide - and the Mutsinzi Commission whose mandate was to probe the shooting of the plane that carried former president Juvenal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994.

For 100 days effective April 7, Rwandans and the international community will be able to listen to various episodes on how the Genocide was executed in different regions of the country, Theogene Nsengimana, Public Relations Officer of the Commission told The New Times in an interview on Tuesday, April 6.

The Kwibuka story will launch on Wednesday and will be available on Spotify. Listen to the trailer and subscribe to the series here: https://anchor.fm/kwibuka-rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.