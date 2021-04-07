Ghana: Tragedy At Kasoa 2 Teenagers Murder 10-Year-Old ... Allegedly for 'Ritual Money'

6 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By David O. Yarboi-Tetteh

Cape Coast — Two teenagers suspected of murdering an 10-year old boy for ritual purposes have been arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police.

The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16 and Nicholas Kini, 17, were alleged to have lured the deceased, Ishmael Mensah to an uncompleted building before murdering him.

Briefing media personnel, Sgt Isaac Evans Ettie, Deputy Central Region Police Public Relations Officer stated that at 10:15 am on Saturday, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distress call that there had been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

The Police, he said, proceeded to the crime scene and saw a young boy wearing blue shirt and red/white pair of knickers dead in a pool of blood in an uncompleted building.

Initial investigation conducted by police, he said, revealed that, the deceased was invited by the suspects on Saturday to the uncompleted building at about 9:30 am.

The suspects, he said, hit the deceased with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

According to Sgt. Ettie, the suspects after the heinous crime, buried the deceased in the uncompleted building awaiting his removal in the night for ritual purpose.

He explained further that, the police had started investigations into the case.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Police hospital mortuary awaiting post mortem.

