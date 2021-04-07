Rwanda: Munyabagisha Resigns as Rwanda Olympic Committee Boss

Valens Munyabagisha has stepped down as the president of Rwanda National Olympic Committee (RNOSC).

His resignation comes just two days after he and his executive committee's term was extended until elections of a new committee in August shortly after the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Munyabagisha confirmed his resignation to Times Sport on Tuesday, April 6, in a short interview but didn't want to share any details about reasons behind his sudden decision.

The resignation follows a series of disagreements among member federations on election date which some, in part, wanted Munyabagisha and his committee to leave office after their term of office ran out last month.

However, the general Assembly decided to extend the current committee to remain in office until August in the interest of helping athletes in their preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Despite the extension, the outgoing president described his resignation as 'timely' while it came as a surprise to many, including the Olympic Committee's Secretary General Alexis Sharangabo.

"We knew about his resignation via WhatsApp but we haven't received his resignation letter. Of course we were surprised by such a sudden decision," Sharangabo said.

Munyabagisha was elected unopposed in March 2017, replacing Robert Bayigamba.

Following his resignation, his deputy and International Olympic Committee member Felicite Rwemalika will take over until elections of a new committee in August.