Rwanda: Rayon Sports, Kiyovu Drawn in Same Group as League Nears Return

Rivals Rayon Sports and Kiyovu FC have been drawn in the same Group (B), after the National football federation (Ferwafa) took a decision to have the league played in a tournament format.

Ferwafa was non-committal on when the league would return but there are reports that it is likely to kick off on May 1st.

The new changes to the league were caused by the difficulty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which halted games for a long time, forcing the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) to look for ways to catch up.

Under the new format, the season will only last for two months, since it will begin on May 1 and end on June 29.

Teams will be playing in groups, and those that make it will go on to play quarterfinals, semifinals and finals so that a champion is established.

Just like a number of sports in the country, the topflight football league suffered suspensions imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

The latest of these occurred in December last year when the Ministry of Sports halted all matches after clubs failed to adhere to guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the clubs were fined for issuing forged Covid-19 test results, which were to be presented before every match.

How the league will be played:

The four teams that are in each group will play against each other, and the top two will proceed to the quarter finals.

The quarter finals and semi-finals matches will be played on a knock-out basis.

The finals will be played on June 29, and the team that will win the league title will represent Rwanda in the Caf Champions League while the second will advance to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Group Stages

Group A: APR FC, Bugesera Fc, As Muhanga and Gorilla Fc

Group B: Rayon Sports Fc, Kiyovu Sport, Gasogi United and Rutsiro Fc

Group C: Police Fc, As Kigali Fc, Musanze Fc and Entenceles Fc

Group D: Mukura Vs, Sunrise Fc, Marines Fc and Espoir Fc