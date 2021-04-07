Cameroon: Holiday Classes - Minesec Boss Visits Schools in Yaounde

Minister Nalova Lyonga also used the occasion to assess the distance-learning centre of the ministry.

To ensure that holiday classes are ongoing as expected, in a bid to cover syllabuses before end-of-year public examinations, the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga visited three schools in Yaounde yesterday April 5, 2021 to have firsthand information on how the exercise is taking place. At each step, she made some general observations, which could help the school fully cover the curriculum before the public examinations. At the end, Professor Nalova Lyonga observed that the Distance Education was not taking place as required. In this light, she made some special recommendations. Barrier measures, the Minister of Secondary Education underscored, must be respected at all times. According to her, the educational community is not only fighting Covid-19, but also the educational standards. "Both aspects must be upheld at all times", she reiterated.

The visit, which was supposed to be a surprise one started at the Government Bilingual High School Mendong as early as 9:30 a.m. However, Minister Nalova Lyonga was astonished when she arrived at the school premises and saw students all lined-up with one holding a bouquet of flower to welcome her. She immediately asked the principal why students were not in their various classrooms. The principal said the Council was disinfecting the various classrooms. Minister Nalova frowned at the principal for accepting to disinfect classrooms on a Monday, when students are supposed to be studying.

Later, the Minister of Secondary Education made a stop at the Government Technical High School and the Lycée Général Leclerc where holiday classes were ongoing. At the Lycée Général Leclerc, the Minister visited some classrooms and questioned why students were few. The principal said the school was still practicing the double-shift programme. Professor Nalova Lyonga said the entire school campus is open for students in examination classes and there is enough space for school administration to use any classroom and programme lessons up to 2:00 pm. As such, there is no need for a double shift programmme now. Talking about the application of distance education, Minister Nalova Lyonga noticed that some schools were trying to carry out the exercise singlehandedly. The administrators of some of these schools were taken to the Ministry of Secondary Education Centre for Distance Education, where classes were taking place online with pupils in non-examination classes. The Minister said they are going to create a liaison between the Distance Education Centre and different schools. She added that even if schools decide to create a platform for distance learning, it should not be just about putting lessons on a board and asking students to copy. According to her, it is all about distance teaching in which the teacher and students effectively interact during the process.