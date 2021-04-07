Cameroon: Hygiene and Sanitation - SW Clean City Contest Launched

6 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Ahead of the national event, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai, side by side with the Regional House of Assembly President, last week kicked off the cleaning of regional towns and cities.

The Chief Executive of the South West Region has rejoiced that his Region already holds a national title of the cleanest city. This was Limbe I that won the trophy in last year's competition held in Douala. Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai was addressing the various authorities of the South West Region at the Buea Police road-junction recently where he exemplarily kicked off the exercise of tidying up all the towns and cities in the Region. He called on all to produce a clean city that will favourably compete at national level in one month and win back the title for the South West.

The Governor hinted that the city of Limbe in the South West Region of Cameroon will host the national competition this year within the context of World Habitat Day. As such, Okalia Bilai was mobilising the population within his territorial competence to clean drainages, roads, streets, and villages while making effort to beautify the environment. After a period of a month, the Regional committee will organize a local regional competition to project the cleanest municipality which will represent the South West during the national contest.

Last year, Limbe bagged FCFA 150, 000,000 for winning the cleanest city contest. This year the cleanest neighbourhood as well as the most dynamic woman and young person will be added to the reward list. To Governor Okalia Bilai, the mission is even greater with the coming of the continental rendezvous of Africa Cup of Nations in the next eight months requiring that the South West must remain clean and beautiful as a potential host to one of the pools. The Regional Delegate for Urban Development, Moise Emile Kotto, is deploying all necessary efforts to mobilise for effective clean up exercise furnishing material and refreshments.

