Cameroon: Recruitment of 1,000 Bilingual Teachers - Minister Clarifies On Prevailing Situation

6 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Besides giving details on those who have already received service numbers, Public Service and Administrative Reforms Minister presented the modernisation state of his Ministry

The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms (MINFOPRA), Joseph LE, while responding to oral questions from Members of the National Assembly on April 1, 2021 has presented the actual situation on the recruitment of 1,000 bilingual teachers nationwide as instructed by the President of the Republic in December 2017. Hon. John Kum Nji, questioned the Minister on the state of the said recruitment and the modernisation of the public service.

In his response, Minister Joseph LE said the recruitment process was launched on June 22, 2017 for 24 technical fields and 10 scientific fields in the Anglophone and Francophone educational systems. At the operational level, he noted that a technical committee in charge of recruitment was put in place by the Prime Minister through Order No 062/CAB/PM of June 21, 2017, modified and completed by Order No 076/CAB/PM of August 2, 2017 and comprised several administrative units. Applications, he stated were submitted free of charge against a receipt at the various regional Governor's offices.

Following the needs expressed by the Ministry of Secondary Education, MINFOPRA signed communique No D1/22/343/CT/ST of December 21, 2017 publishing the results of the said recruitment operation. In total 1,000 candidates were retained in the Anglophone and Francophone fields. Minister Joseph LE went further to explain that only 903 successful candidates effectively assumed service at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms on February 12, 2018. Those who did not take service, he said, were replaced by communique No DI/22/041/CT/ST of February 18, 2019. All retained candidates, the Minister said, were recruited on a work contract basis with remuneration conditions as outlined by the Labour Code and treatment of their financial files started in 2019. He added that 80 per cent of those retained were from the North West and South West Regions, and 20 per cent from the other regions. According to the minister, 978 candidates effectively submitted documents before the Committee and at date, 780 service numbers have been given to bilingual teachers.

As concerns modernisation of the public service, he noted that 14 of the 16 services solicited by users have been decentralised and can be accessed by anybody through phone or a machine with internet connection.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.