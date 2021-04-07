Cameroon: Recruitment of 1,000 Bilingual Teachers - Minister Clarifies On Prevailing Situation

Besides giving details on those who have already received service numbers, Public Service and Administrative Reforms Minister presented the modernisation state of his Ministry

The Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms (MINFOPRA), Joseph LE, while responding to oral questions from Members of the National Assembly on April 1, 2021 has presented the actual situation on the recruitment of 1,000 bilingual teachers nationwide as instructed by the President of the Republic in December 2017. Hon. John Kum Nji, questioned the Minister on the state of the said recruitment and the modernisation of the public service.

In his response, Minister Joseph LE said the recruitment process was launched on June 22, 2017 for 24 technical fields and 10 scientific fields in the Anglophone and Francophone educational systems. At the operational level, he noted that a technical committee in charge of recruitment was put in place by the Prime Minister through Order No 062/CAB/PM of June 21, 2017, modified and completed by Order No 076/CAB/PM of August 2, 2017 and comprised several administrative units. Applications, he stated were submitted free of charge against a receipt at the various regional Governor's offices.

Following the needs expressed by the Ministry of Secondary Education, MINFOPRA signed communique No D1/22/343/CT/ST of December 21, 2017 publishing the results of the said recruitment operation. In total 1,000 candidates were retained in the Anglophone and Francophone fields. Minister Joseph LE went further to explain that only 903 successful candidates effectively assumed service at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms on February 12, 2018. Those who did not take service, he said, were replaced by communique No DI/22/041/CT/ST of February 18, 2019. All retained candidates, the Minister said, were recruited on a work contract basis with remuneration conditions as outlined by the Labour Code and treatment of their financial files started in 2019. He added that 80 per cent of those retained were from the North West and South West Regions, and 20 per cent from the other regions. According to the minister, 978 candidates effectively submitted documents before the Committee and at date, 780 service numbers have been given to bilingual teachers.

As concerns modernisation of the public service, he noted that 14 of the 16 services solicited by users have been decentralised and can be accessed by anybody through phone or a machine with internet connection.