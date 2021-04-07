Cameroon-Turkey - New Ambassador Presents Official Documents

6 April 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Volkan I?ikçi presented the advance copies of his accreditation papers to Minister Felix Mbayu on April 1, 2021.

The newly designated Ambassador of Turkey to Cameroon, Volkan I?ikçi has handed the advanced copies of his letters of credence. He presented the official documents on April 1, 2021 during an audience granted him by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu.

Born on October 4, 1971, the Turkish Ambassador is a graduate from the University of Ankara, where he studied Economics at the Faculty of Political Science, graduating in 1994. Before his appointment to Cameroon, Volkan I?ikçi was Deputy Director General in charge of bilateral political affairs with Northern African countries, a position he occupied since December 2018. Prior to occupying the position, he was Chief of Department at the General Directorate of Protocol. He has held certain positions both in his home country and abroad. Volkan I?ikçi has amongst other things been First Counsellor, Minister Counsellor at the Turkish Embassy in Madrid, and has also been First Secretary and Counsellor at the same embassy, Counsellor at the Turkish embassy in Teheran, Attaché and Third Secretary at the Turkish embassy in Algers. He is married, a father of two children and can speak English, French and Spanish.

Minister Felix Mbayu in a separate audience received the Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea to Malabo, Sao Tome and Principe, and Cameroon, Seikhou Amadou Tiany Doumbouya.

In his statement to the press at the end of the audience, he noted that the audience was an opportunity for reviewing cooperation ties between the two countries while examining the possibilities of diversification for development. He noted that relations between Cameroon and the Republic of Guinea have been friendly for mutual benefits.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

