Tunisia: Zaghouan - 14-Day Ban On Events and Tourist Excursions

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Committee to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday decided to ban all cultural and sports events, tourist trips and wedding ceremonies for 14 days in the governorate of Zaghouan.

As part of measures to combat the spread of the virus, the committee also decided to remove chairs from cafes and restaurants across the governorate for the same period.

These measures follow the detection of a 5th cluster in the Bir Mcharga locality after the identification last week of four clusters in the localities of Nadhour and Saouaf, said Governor of the region Salah Mtiraoui.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.