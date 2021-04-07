Tunisia: Zaghouan - 14-Day Ban On Events and Tourist Excursions

Tunis/Tunisia — The Regional Committee to Combat the Spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday decided to ban all cultural and sports events, tourist trips and wedding ceremonies for 14 days in the governorate of Zaghouan.

As part of measures to combat the spread of the virus, the committee also decided to remove chairs from cafes and restaurants across the governorate for the same period.

These measures follow the detection of a 5th cluster in the Bir Mcharga locality after the identification last week of four clusters in the localities of Nadhour and Saouaf, said Governor of the region Salah Mtiraoui.