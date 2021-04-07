Tunisia: Saied in Monastir to Commemorate 21st Anniversary of Habib Bourguiba's Death

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied visited on Tuesday Habib Bourguiba's mausoleum in Monastir, where an official ceremony was held in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the death of Leader Habib Bourguiba.

The Head of State saluted on the occasion the national flag to the tune of the national anthem and reviewed a detachment of honour of the three armies.

He then laid a wreath of flowers at the bottom of the mausoleum of late Habib Bourguiba and recited the Fatiha in his memory.

In his address, the President pointed out that leader Bourguiba had not only wanted to liberate the nation but also to liberate the society and the minds. "There is no dignity and true freedom without freedom of the mind," he affirmed.

He added: "We must not forget our history and those who made enormous sacrifices to liberate the country. We must continue on the same path to hoist high the national banner."

The President of the Republic laid emphasis in the same regard, on the need to preserve Tunisia's independence, to show responsibility and to abide by the provisions of the law, no matter what the interpretations.

