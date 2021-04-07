Tunisia: Djebba Fig Registered in Wipo's International Register of Appellations of Origin

6 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Fig of Djebba is the only certified fruit in Tunisia with a Controlled Designation of Origin (AOC) label.

In order to protect Tunisia's key fruit abroad, the Ministry of Agriculture and the National Institute of Standardisation and Industrial Property (INNORPI) with the support of the "Project for Market Access of Typical Agrofood Products" (PAMPAT), funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), registered the figs of Djebba in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO)'s International Register of Appellations of Origin and Geographical Indications.

From now on, the appellation of the Tunisian flagship fruit is protected in several languages to avoid unfair competition and to ensure that the Djebba locals continue to benefit from the added value created thanks to the AOC.

The revenues of over 2,000 small farmers in Djebba have increased thanks to the AOC. The dynamic created by the label has generated many direct and indirect jobs in the region, said PAMPAT.

The figs of Djebba has been the sole AOC certified fruit in Tunisia since 2012.

"The AOC has definitely changed Djebba. The population is living better and have access to more amenities in the village. In Djebba, where the fig is the main source of income for the inhabitants, the incomes of over 2,000 small farmers have increased," President of the Mutual Company of the Djebba Fruit Agricultural Services Faouzi Djebbi said.

President of the Kounouz Djebba Agricultural Development Grouping Ferida Djebbi concurred, indicating that "before, the fig of Djebba was not recognised and did not generate much profit. Today, this fruit has become recognised at its true value and the Djebba women have started to develop new products from the fig and thus create a real source of income."

