Tunisia: All Stakeholders Should Contribute to Achievement of Energy-Related Projects (Bousaid)

Tunis/Tunisia — The achievement of strategic goals in the energy transition field does not depend solely on the enactment of laws and decrees or the efforts of state structures, but requires the participation of all stakeholders in this activity, Acting Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Mohamed Bousaid affirmed Tuesday.

At a seminar held in Tunis on the energy transition programme in public structures, the official pointed to the need to urgently adopt a new approach to boost the energy efficiency policy and renewable energy promotion in the coming years, given the deterioration of the energy balance deficit and its fallout on the economic growth and public finances.

This new approach will ensure the transition to a new energy strategy, which is based on diversifying the energy mix and optimising the exploitation of the available potential in the energy efficiency and renewable energy fields, the minister specified.

He further recalled that Tunisia had adopted for over 3 decades an energy policy based on the rationalisation of the renewable energy consumption and promotion in the various activity fields. The seminar which was attended by 150 participants, was organised by the Ministry of Industry, energy and Mines in cooperation with the National Agency for Energy Management (ANME).