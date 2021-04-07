Tunisia: Tourism Minister in Russia to Promote Tunisia's Destination and Scale Up National Vaccination Strategy

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Tourism Habib Ammar is on a 3-day visit to Russia (April 5-7) together with Secretary of State to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Mohamed Ali Nafti and Director General of the National Observaory of New and emerging Diseases Nissaf Ben Alaya, to promote the Tunisia destination.

The visit is aimed to "introduce the Tunisian experience in the management of the COVID-19 crisis as well as the health protocol and preventive measures taken in Tunisia to preserve the health of the citizen and foreign visitors," Ammar said on Tuesday.

The visit also aims to "include Tunisia in the priority countries for getting the Russian vaccine, speed up the delivery process of this vaccine and scale up the national vaccination strategy."

Hence, the Tunisian delegation were received on Tuesday by Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Responsible for relations with the Middle East and Africa Bagdanov Mikhail Leonidovich.

The meeting focused on ways to develop cooperation between both countries in the fields of tourism, trade, cultural exchanges, health, higher education, scientific research, air transport, etc.

The Tunisian delegation will also hold working sessions with senior Russian officials to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the tourism and culture fields.

The delegation will further meet with several travel and tour operators, tourism officials and russian and international media in a bid to encourage the revival of the tourist activity in compliance with the set-up health protocol and this as soon as the health situation in Tunisia, Russia and in the world improves, the Tourism Ministry said.