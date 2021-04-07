Namibia: Man Denied Bail for Murder Over N$20

7 April 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Rundu — A resident of Rundu was denied bail yesterday in the local magistrate's court on a charge of murder. Gideon Shivute Lukas (25) stands accused of stabbing a man whom he allegedly accused of stealing his N$20 at a local drinking spot in Rundu's Kehemu location on Saturday at around 18h22. Lukas allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on the left side of the chest, causing him to die on the spot. The police in Rundu arrested him the same evening. The court explained his right to legal representation and advised him to formally apply for bail.

"I will conduct my own defence," Lukas told magistrate Barry Mufana. Public prosecutor Rauna Shihuandu opposed bail due to the seriousness of the offence and because it is not in the interest of the public and administration of justice to grant him bail. The matter was remanded to 1 July for further police investigations.

Still, in Kavango East, the police in Ndiyona district were called to a drowning scene, where a 4-year-old boy was found dead in a water pond on Sunday 17h30 at Mukuvi village. I

t is alleged that Kamenye Mukerenge drowned while swimming with four other minors of the same age at the site where villagers take sand for building purposes. His biological mother identified his body. - jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.