Namibia: Man Denied Bail for Murder Over N$20

Rundu — A resident of Rundu was denied bail yesterday in the local magistrate's court on a charge of murder. Gideon Shivute Lukas (25) stands accused of stabbing a man whom he allegedly accused of stealing his N$20 at a local drinking spot in Rundu's Kehemu location on Saturday at around 18h22. Lukas allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife on the left side of the chest, causing him to die on the spot. The police in Rundu arrested him the same evening. The court explained his right to legal representation and advised him to formally apply for bail.

"I will conduct my own defence," Lukas told magistrate Barry Mufana. Public prosecutor Rauna Shihuandu opposed bail due to the seriousness of the offence and because it is not in the interest of the public and administration of justice to grant him bail. The matter was remanded to 1 July for further police investigations.

Still, in Kavango East, the police in Ndiyona district were called to a drowning scene, where a 4-year-old boy was found dead in a water pond on Sunday 17h30 at Mukuvi village. I

t is alleged that Kamenye Mukerenge drowned while swimming with four other minors of the same age at the site where villagers take sand for building purposes. His biological mother identified his body. - jmuyamba@nepc.com.na