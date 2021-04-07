South Africa: 2023 Netball World Cup Board Appointed

With South Africa hosting the 2023 Netball World Cup (NWC), Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has announced the NWC board.

Addressing a media briefing on Tuesday, the Minister said the Cape Town International Convention Centre will host the 2023 NWC from 17 July to 8 August 2023.

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Chief Operations Officer, Patience Shikwambana, has been appointed chairperson of the board.

Other board members include:

City of Cape Town Councillor, Jean-Pierre (JP) Smith: Member of the Mayoral committee;

Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport Chief Director - Sport and Recreation, Dr Lyndon Bouah;

President - Netball Africa and Member of International Netball Federation (INF), Cecilia Molokwane;

Netball SA CEO, Blanche de le Guerre and

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture Deputy Director General: Recreation Development and Sport Promotion Sumayya Khan.

The responsibilities of the board include:

- Strategic overall guidance and compliance.

- Approval of all contractual obligations.

- Finalization of an Organisational structure for the OC.

- Financial oversight to ensure continued solvency of the OC.

- Approval of all requisite policies.

- Overall project coordination and reporting.