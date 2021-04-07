Namibia: BA Deny Identity Theft

There is only one Black Africa Sport Club, and it presently resides under the Namibia Premier Football League (NFPL) and not the Namibia Premier League (NPL), says club chairperson Lucky Richter.

Responding to the NPL's identity-theft accusation, Richter says BA "has no direct or indirect relations with the NPL".

The club, along with "nine other former NPL members, have officially resigned from the non-functional NPL", he says.

The NPL, which the Namibia Football Association (NFA) expelled as a member last year, is threatening to sue the NFA over the NPFL's name, because the public "may be confused or divided into believing that the business of the NPFL is that of the NPL".

Also, the NPL claims that BA and Blue Waters, Citizens, Young Brazilian, Eleven Arrows and Tura Magic brands are incorporated under the NPL umbrella.

The NPL rejects that the clubs renounced their statuses before signing up with the NPFL.

These clubs were fraudulently registered with the new football structure by supporters "as if they were the legal entities themselves", the NPL insists.

The NFA views the NPL's claims as a tactic to delay the envisaged NPFL's debut campaign, which is set to kick off on 17 April.

Should the NFA fail to change its top-tier league's title and stop associating the clubs' with the NFPL by Friday, the NPL will "approach the High Court for interdictory relief on 13 April".

In a counter-accusation yesterday, Richter claimed that the NPL registered a phantom Black Africa Sport Club Association as an extension of the NPL with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) last year.

"Black Africa Sport Club was not unlawfully registered with the Namibia Premier Football League (NPFL). We as the supporters and rightful owners of this Namibian football championship outfit, decided to remain under the auspices of the NFA and, by implication, a bona fide member of the Namibia Premier Football League," Richter said in a letter to NPL legal representative Weder, Kauta & Hoveka Inc.

"We have minutes and resolutions of these supporters' meetings to substantiate this. The so-called Black Africa Sport Club Association was never a member of the expelled NPL. That entity, BASC Association, never existed in Namibia, neither in football nor as a registered entity with Bipa. It was only this legitimate Black Africa Sport Club, which I am the chairperson of," Richter contested.

"This letter, therefore, wishes to inform you that Black Africa Sport Club is owned by its supporters, and the supporters had various meetings during 2020, leading up to the annual general meeting on 7 November 2020 at Rehoboth, where the newly elected executive committee, of which I am the substantive chairman, was once again mandated to keep Black Africa Sport Club under the vanguard of the Namibia Football Association, and that the registration of Black Africa Sport Club Association is illegal and unethical," he charged.

"This brings our good name into disrepute."

Therefore, the NPL and its legal team should "cease and desist from using the good name of Black Africa Sport Club in any correspondence between you and the Namibia Football Association, implying that Black Africa Sport Club is a member of the expelled NPL".

If not, BA will sue the NPL, Richter said.