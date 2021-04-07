Liberia: No Salary for Government Employees, If...

The National Liberia Payroll Clean-up Task Force has issued a circular here, warning that effective April 2021 public workers without national identification card issued by the National Identification Registry would not receive salary.

The circular signed by collaborating government ministries including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), Internal Audit Agency (IAA), and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) among others said by this decision, salary payments would be temporarily withheld for employees without national identification numbers across all spending entities.

It also disclosed the Task Force is working along with the human resource department of each government spending entity in providing adequate support for legitimate employees to submit their National Identification Numbers to allow resumption of their salary payment.

The circular warns that spending entities should note that names that remain blocked and will not be able to submit valid NINs through June 2021 would be permanently removed from the payroll by end of the fiscal year 2020/2021.

The decision represents final step in the enforcement of a key provision of Wage Bill control regulation endorsed by the Cabinet on 9 March 2020 thus, making the National Identification Number a compulsory requirement for Government employees' salary payment.

In a related development, scores of Liberian economists have welcomed the measure taken by the Payroll Clean-up Task Force in that it would assist government in getting rid of ghost names and double dippers from the payroll thereby saving millions of dollars usually taken from government coffer without proper accountability.

They encouraged the task force to also extend said clean-up exercise to other public spending agencies to ensure check and balance in government expenditure.