Liberia: Police Chief Names Murder Suspects in Maryland

The Inspector General of Police Col. Patrick Sudue has identified four suspects arrested in connection with the recent murder in Maryland County as Moses Mlarmah, Francis Clark, DenailWesseh, and an unidentified lady.

Col. Sudue reaffirmed the Police commitment to bring justice and peace to the people of Maryland County, while regretting protesters breaking into the Harper Central prison, allowing 91 prisoners to flee. However, the Police IG said out of the 91 inmates that fled, the Police have rearrested six (6).

"Let me assure the citizens of Maryland County that the Ministry of Justice will do everything possible to bring those perpetrators to book", he added.

He announced the names following a day-long town hall meeting held with citizens in Pleebo, Maryland County Electoral district#2 on Monday, April 5th.

The meeting held in the Pleebo City Hall brought together the Police Chief, Maryland County Superintendent George A. Prowd, Senator J. Gbel-bo Brown, Traditional Leaders, and women and youths, among others.

It followed the gruesome murder of a student of the Pleebo High School in Pleebo recently that sparked citizens' protest and riot, characterized by arson attacks in demand of justice.

Speaking during the meeting, Col. Sudue called on the aggrieved citizens to disarm their hearts and minds from ritualistic activity and trust the judiciary system.

He said the constant devilish act in Maryland County is committed by Marylanders themselves.

The Police IG condemned the gruesome killing of Mordecious Nyameh and appealed to people of the county to work with the Police in conducting speedy investigation, while condemning the destruction of government properties by aggrieved protestors.

He also challenged them to channel their grievances through the law to achieve justice, disclosing that Joint Security in the county has arrested four (4) suspects behind the murder of MordeciousNyemah, who also was a commercial cyclist.

For his part, Senator J. Gbe-bo Brown called on the Police to prioritize the death of MordeciousNyemah, rather than focusing on damaged government properties. He urged citizens to work with the Liberia National Police to have perfect justice.

"Let me say my colleagues and I held series of meetings including the Superintendent and the Ministry of Justice. The Government of Liberia is very concern about this case and all other cases; I want to join the other leaders in the county to solve this problem. I understand your frustration and anger, but I want you to remain calm; thank to God that we now have a suspect who has agreed of committing the act, I want to assure you that justice will prevail", Senator Brown assured the people of Maryland.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He then donated four (4) bags of rice and 10,000 Liberian dollars, among others to family of the deceased.

Maryland County Superintendent George A. Prowd regretted the gruesome murder of Mordecious Nyemah, and called on the bereaved family and citizens of the county to exercise patience as the Police investigate.

President Weah recently imposed curfew throughout Maryland County, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until otherwise ordered. "This curfew will be strictly enforced by the police, who will be supported by the Joint Security Forces. All residents of Maryland County are advised to take heed and govern themselves accordingly", the President's statement concludes.