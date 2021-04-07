Liberia: Moye Wants Major Institutions Prioritized

6 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel a Tweh And Winston W. Parley

-stresses on Education and Security

Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye is urging the Government of Liberia to prioritize major institutions in order to have a peaceful country.

Speaking on the Truth Breakfast Show Tuesday, 6 April, Mr. Moye said the money that the Legislature has approved for institutions like the Liberia National Police (LNP) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) are not being used for the intended purpose.

"Teachers that are going through everything to make sure our children learn are the ones that are not being paid; the police always complain that there's no logistics," Moye says.

The Bong County lawmaker wonders if the government is actually concerned about the security of the citizens, saying he does not see it as it should be.

According to Sen. Moye, the most important thing that any government can offer its citizens is a peaceful country and a peaceful environment in which the citizens can wake up to sell and do their normal hustle peacefully without being harmed.

Moye stresses that the government needs to prioritize things that will bring peace and stability to the country, particularly emphasizing the support for the police to enable them to fight crimes in the country.

Moye claims that the money that is allotted in the budget for the various agencies are allegedly being used for different things.

He cautions that the education system is a major sector that modes the minds of Liberians, and should therefore be highly supported so that Liberia in the future cannot be headed by uneducated people or disadvantaged youths.

Further, the Bong County Senator laments that the crime rate is high in the country, saying people are all in the various communities stealing and the police are unable to fight crimes because they're not adequately equipped.

He calls on the government to have a vibrant police force in order for Liberians to have a peaceful country.

Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

