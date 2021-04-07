Liberia: AYPRC Wants Pres. Weah Exercises Political Will

The African Youths Peer Review Committee (AYPRC) is calling on President George Manneh Weah to exercise his political will by establishing the War Crimes Court in Liberia since indeed he has once been in the vanguard of such advocacy twelve years ago.

AYPRC believes that the only way victims of the war can be extremely satisfied and mentally stable is when retributive justice is applied to perpetrators of the civil crisis. The group's call came from a spar between two members of the House of Representatives over allegations of war crimes committed during Liberia's 14 years civil upheaval.

During a plenary sitting at the House of Representatives on Thursday, 26 March 2021, Representative Dixon WlawleeSebio openly confronted his colleague, Representative George Boley of Grand Gedeh County for allegedly killing members of his family during Liberia's bloody civil war.

Representative Seboe while in session in an emotional tone accused his colleague Representative Boley by saying "This man killed my family members; he needs to face the war crimes court."

However the Grand Gedeh County lawmaker responded by referring to his colleague as a "Pathological liar," denying all of the accusations levied against him.

But prior to being elected a lawmaker, Representative Boley and others were shortlisted in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) report as one of the individuals whose warring factions - the Liberia Peace Council (LPC) committed heinous crimes and crimes against humanity.

According to a release by AYPRC, it sees such unfolding between the two members of the Legislature as unfortunate and it is calling on members of that body to unanimously support the call for War Crimes Court as it has become evident by the action of Representative Seboe that victims of the war are still yearning for justice.

AYPRC is meanwhile urging other local and international civil society organizations to continuously trumpet the calls for wars crimes court's establishment in Liberia as it is the best way to give justice to those who lost their lives during the country's armed-conflict.

The African Youths Peer Review Committee is a continental body that is heavily involved in advocacy and the promotion of good governance across Africa.-Press release