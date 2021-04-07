Liberia: U.S.-Based Nimbaians Identify With Families of Carbon Monoxide Victims

6 April 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

United Nimba Citizens Council (UNICCO) based in the United States of America has identified with families of eight persons who lost their lives on the night of February 23, 2021 after inhaling generator's Carbon Monoxide following the graduation celebration of one of the deceased, Nancy Miller. Others deceased include; Favor (Nancy's only daughter), Ma Yah Miller (Nancy's mother), Alice Wuo (Nancy's aunt) and Kou Miller, another family member.

The incidence occurred in Coal Tile Field Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

Three of the deceased from Bong County had been buried before caskets bearing remains of Nancy and her family members were taken to Zuluyee Town, Nimba County on Friday, April 2, 2021, amid tears.

Following presentation of the remains to the Miller family by County Superintendent Nelson Korquoi, UNICCO, through its Country Representative, Attorney Phelecia C. Yeebahn, extended condolences to citizens of Nimba and Bong counties for the disaster.

On behalf of UNICCO, Atty. Yeebahn donated to the Nimba family US$1,000.00, rice, oil and other food stuff worth US$750.00, and US$500.00 to the bereaved family of Bong County. Out of the US$500, US$200 was given to the wife of one of the deceased who gave birth a week ago and US$150 went to each of the other family members.

Both families expressed thanks to UNICCO President, Mr. Dahn Dennis and members of the Council for identifying with them.

Other members of the UNICCO delegation to Nimba include, Edmund Gbarwee and Fredrick P. W. Gaye.

The remains of Nancy and her deceased family members were laid to rest on Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Zuluyee Town, Nimba County. Editing by Jonathan Browne

