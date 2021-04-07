Liberia: No Need for Fear

-Cyril Allen assures Veep Taylor

All seems not too well within the National Patriotic Party of jailed former president Charles Ghankay Taylor, now headed by Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor - former First Lady with chairman emeritus of the NPP, Chief Cyril Allen, assuring Ms. Taylor there is no need for fear.

Currently a member of the governing council of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Chief Allen boasted that the NPP has men and women whose intellectual prowess and creativity can protect their leader, so no need to panic.

Speaking in Kakata, Margibi County recently at a party program, he said Ms Taylor has all it takes to be leader and Vice President of Liberia, noting that she possesses competence, integrity, qualifications, charisma and leadership skills which earn her the Vice Presidency and the standard bearer post of the NPP.

Allen, who chairs the board of directors of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation, continued Mrs. Taylor have men like him (Allen) and others who are prepared and dedicated to give her massive support.

"I wonder why people don't turn the pages of NPP's history, you will find hydro engineers, agriculturists, medical doctors, and technically trained professionals who can be a greater service to the country and its people. The NPP is a party of opportunities and a place where the minds are developed for the better."

The party, which is in a marriage with President Weah' Congress for Democratic Change, now the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change has been engulfed with leadership struggle that went to court. On the other, Ms Taylor herself has suffered strained relations with President George Weah that saw her stripped of official vehicles and budget.

She is being suspected of having ambition for the Presidency, and intention to quit the ruling CDC ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

That suspicion was even given a boost months ago when former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, speaking at a women's forum in Monrovia, called on VP Taylor to contest for the highest office and she [Ellen Sirleaf] would be in the shadow, lending support.However, Chief Allen said it is time the current government train Liberians, including technicians who will manage national projects.

He said if some of the international protocols signed by previous administrations were posing obstacles to government's investments, then those protocols should be revisited to create jobs, empowerment and once more give confidence to the Liberian dollar.

"Every time you go to towns and villages, you see young people standing and doing nothing. They don't need academic [learning] again, only vocational and technical training which we can focus on now." He concluded.