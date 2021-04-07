Kenya: Three Arrested Over Fake KDF Recruitment in Kasarani

Police officers in Kasarani have arrested three people who allegedly obtained money by false pretence from a member of the public.

Elisha Onyango, Derrick Nyakundi and Amos Mutuku were arrested on Monday following complaints from members of the public.

According to a police report, the three allegedly pretended to be military officers capable of recruiting aspiring candidates to join the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF).

Further, the police report says the suspects obtained Sh350,000 from Mbabu John to have his son recruited into KDF and a fake recruitment letter to that effect was found in their possession.

Onyango will also be charged with impersonation after he was found donning a military fatigue.

"Elisha Onyango who was found donning a full military uniform will be charged with impersonation and being in possession of government stores after being found donning a senior military officer's uniform having a rank of military major," the police report read in part.

During the arrest, police also found admission letters to the recruit training school (RTS) Eldoret, Military Certificate of Appointments (COA) and Military training certificates belonging to different individuals.

All three are in police custody and will be arraigned over the offences.