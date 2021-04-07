Tanzania: Premier Majaliwa's Advice to New Appointees

6 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mariam Said

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reminded the new appointees to serve their respective ministry diligently as well as serving the public since the tasks they have been assigned are for both the national and people's interests.

The Premier urged the newly appointed permanent secretaries to come up with a working plan that would meet the country's current needs.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony of permanent secretaries, deputies and head of public entities at State House in Dar es Salaam Tuesday, PM directed the appointees to make sure that all the strategic projects under their respective ministries should be accomplished by 2025.

"Make sure that government funds are well managed," he strongly insisted while pointing out the ruling party's 2020-2025 election manifesto as the guideline to adhere as they are discharging their responsibilities.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

