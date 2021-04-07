Tanzania: VP Mpango Orders New Appointees to Fix Spending Loopholes

6 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Vice President Philip Mpango has instructed ministers and the newly sworn-in appointed public officials to ensure that expenditures at their respective offices adhere to the rules and regulations.

Speaking at a swearing-in ceremony in Dar es Salaam Tuesday, the VP Mpango said still there were gaps where some unfaithful officials are using it to swindle government funds.

He specifically pointed out fuel and maintenance of government vehicles as some of areas that are "very problematic" areas what should be focused by the newly appointed officials.

"Make sure you adhere to the rules and regulations of public use. There is still theft and misuse within the government. Work on use of vehicles, fuel, maintenance... . there is a problem," said the Vice President.

The VP also directed them to fix corruption of loopholes existing in development projects.

Read the original article on Daily News.

