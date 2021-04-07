Tanzania: President Samia - Lift Ban On Media Outlets

6 April 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan ordered the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports to lift the ban to all media outlets including online television channels but insisted that they should adhere to the country's laws and regulations.

Speaking shortly after sworn in new and reshuffled permanent secretaries and their respective deputies at the State House in Dar es Salaam Tuesday, the President told authorities to lift the ban to media outlets whose licenses have been revoked.

"But remind them to adhere to the laws and regulations of the country," she insisted.

She avoids some noises that Tanzania does not honor the freedom of the press.

