South Africa: SA Records Further 37 Covid-19 Deaths

South Africa has a 1 552 853 COVID-19 caseload - after 437 people were confirmed to have contracted the virus on Monday.

In addition, the death toll has now crossed 53 000 after 37 more people succumbed to the respiratory disease in the last 24 hours.

Of the latest fatalities, 16 were recorded in Free State, nine in Gauteng and eight in the Eastern Cape, pushing the tally to 53 032 since the outbreak.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Meanwhile, the Minister announced that the recovery rate remains at 95% after 1 478 820 people recuperated from COVID-19.

According to the latest data, the country is home to 21 001 active cases, with KwaZulu-Natal remaining the hardest hit province with 5 768 patients who are currently infected.

The province is followed by 5 089 active cases in the Western Cape, 2 807 in the Northern Cape, 2 176 in the North West, 2 119 in Gauteng, 1 720 in Free State, 839 in Mpumalanga, 287 in Limpopo and 196 in the Eastern Cape.

The information is based on the 9 995 431 tests of which 16 137 were performed since the last report.

Also, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated now stand at 272 438 as of 6 April 2021.

Globally, there have been 131 487 572 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2 857 702 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.