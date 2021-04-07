Ghana: NPRA Set to Establish Pensions College to Address Knowledge Gap in Industry

6 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) is set to establish a Pensions College to address the knowledge gap in the pensions sector.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NPRA, Hayford Attah-Krufi who disclosed this at a news conference in Accra last Tuesday, said the College was to build the capacity of industry players on pension issues.

The news conference was to outline measures being introduced by the Authority to move the pension sector forward.

Mr Attah-Krufi said after 10 years of the establishment of the Authority, it had resolved most of the transitional issues and should now consider sustainable ways of delivering on the mandate of ensuring that private pension providers possessed the requisite knowledge at all times to minimise risks associated with the private pension schemes.

"The establishment of the Pensions College has become necessary primarily because during the initial stages of the pension reform, the Authority was burdened with transitional issues and has to resort to partnership with already established training institutions, including the African University College of Communication and National Insurance College to deliver on the mandate of training in the industry," he said.

He said the objectives of the College were to provide basic and professional training in pensions and offer continuous professional development to service providers and other industry players, train other professional and graduates who wish to join the pensions industry.

The College, the CEO said, was to deepen financial literacy, especially in pension products.

He said the training was set to commence on April 1 and the course shall be rolled out in sessions, adding that each session would be a three-day intensive session which shall comprise a maximum of 25 participants.

"Course will be facilitated by NPRA personnel, other industry experts may be engaged if necessary. Special collaborations with similar institutions, namely Ghana Insurance College, Ghana Investment and Securities Institute, and the National Banking College, have been secured for some modules," Mr Attah-Krufi said.

The CEO said the College would help Trustees acquire in-depth knowledge and understanding in pension's management and trusteeship, which would ensure compliance.

Some of the courses to be undertaken are Concepts of Pensions, Investment of Pension Funds, Basics of Finance, Leisure and Health Planning, Retirement Planning and Global Pensions Issues.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.