Ghana: Badminton Doubles Tourney Ends in Accra

6 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The 2021 U-35 national badminton doubles tournament ended at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend.

At the end of the two-day event, Felix Amassah and Noah Ayim emerged winners of the Male Doubles 35 event.

They were followed by Samuel Lamptey and Aaron Tamakloe in second place ahead of Ahmad Abdul-Samad and Kelvin Evans Alphous settled in third position.

In the Mixed Doubles, Ahmad Abdul-Samad and Gloria Liu came out tops while Kevin Evans Alphous and Prospera Nantuo followed in second position with Aaron Tamakloe and Rabiatu Ofoli in third position.

In the Women's Double, Prospera Nantuo and Rabiatu Ofoli emerged winners with Gloria Liu and Marcia Long finishing second while team Etornam Cindy and Sasu Edna clinched the third position.

The tournament was a selection trial for the 2021 Africa Badminton Championship and 2022 Commonwealth Games qualifiers, which began in February 2021 to give athletes critical national ranking points towards competitions.

All participants received participation certificates as well as attractive prizes for winners.

Speaking after the event, President and Board Chairman of the Ghana Badminton Association, Mr. Evans Yeboah highlighted the success of the event "amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He congratulated the winners and urged other participants to continue training for upcoming competitions.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.