Ghana: GBA Elections Set for July 22

6 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

The Ghana Boxing Association (GBA) is set to hold its Elective Congress on Thursday, July 22 at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena).

This follows the expiration of the current term led by Mr. Peter Zwennes.

Patrick Johnson, Secretary General of the association told the Times Sports on Friday that the congress would seek to elect a new administration for the professional boxing regulatory body for the next four years but failed to confirm speculations over which personnel with seek re-election and those that would not.

The positions to be vied for include that of the presidency, first and second vice presidents, treasurer and four other members to be elected.

He said positions as Public Relations Officer (PRO), Medical Doctor, Lawyer and Technical Director will come by appointment with two other members to be co-opted onto the board.

Consequently, the GBA has formed a four-man planning committee tasked with the planning of the elections and congress.

They are Mr. Lord Acquaye, Mr. J.A Annan, Mr. Yoofi Boham and the association's Secretary General, Patrick Johnson.

