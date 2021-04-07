Ghana: Tourney to Observe Ping Pong Day At K'dua

National female table tennis star, Hilda Agbottah will today mark World Table Tennis Day with a competition at Koforidua in the Eastern region.

She will partner the International Table Tennis Foundation and Table Tennis United to celebrate the day observed across the world to highlight the importance and impact of table tennis and the use of sports as a tool for individual and economic development.

Over 100 young players have registered to partake in the event. At stake would be table tennis balls, bats and rubber sheets among other prizes.

Speaking on the competition, Miss Agbottah said giving back to her community was one of her major priorities as an athlete.

"I chose to celebrate this year's Table Tennis Day with the people of Eastern region because that is where I started my career and I would like to share the benefits and opportunities in table tennis with the people here," she said.

She said playing table tennis has offered her opportunities both locally and internationally despite the challenges.

"Through table tennis, I have been able to gain admission to study at the University of Cape Coast, played for the national team at local and international competitions and travelled around the world. So I would always be grateful to the sport," she said.

She encouraged the youth to keep working hard in order to achieve their aim and to avoid social vices.

In line covid-19 protocols, health and safety measures would be put in place to ensure a successful event.

Miss Agbottah, a rising star, recently received a white umpire badge and is ranked fourth in the senior national team.