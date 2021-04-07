Ghana: RMB Reiterates Commitment to Ghana ... Proud to Be Associated With Issuance of Eurobond

6 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), the corporate and investment banking arm of FirstRand Bank Limited, says it is proud to have acted as Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner (JLM), alongside other transaction parties, in Ghana's four-tranche Eurobond.

RMB also acted as Dealer Manager on Ghana's Tender Offer on its 2023 maturity.

'Eurobonds. RMB is proud to have assisted Ghana to issue a new money Zero Coupon Senior Unsecured Eurobond, the first of its kind by an Emerging Market (EM) sovereign,' it said in a statement issued in Accra.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Minister for Finance, who was has in the past made a case for the creation of an "inclusive global forum to rebuild the international financial and economic architecture and a new ability to respond equitably and rapidly to such a catastrophe."

The effective execution of the zero-coupon Eurobond tranche is another step towards achieving this vision and helps to create additional fiscal space to assist Ghana Build Back Better post the COVID-19 impact on the economy.

"RMB is pleased to have been able to assist the government to achieve its goal on this transaction. The issuance further demonstrates the RMB Debt Capital Markets Team's expertise, innovation and ability to execute amidst a volatile market backdrop," it said.

This issuance enables the Ministry of Finance to raise funds to refinance more expensive shorter-dated debt with affordable term debt.

This transaction was preceded by a 3-day virtual deal road show, where Ghana presented its impressive credit story to global fixed income investor base, whilst emphasising the government's focus on fiscal consolidation, completion and continuity as the economy recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

Commenting on the transaction, James Formby, Global RMB CEO, said "Ghana has always been a trailblazer as an issuer in the capital markets and was the first Sub Saharan African Sovereign to issue a 40-year Eurobond. RMB is delighted to have been appointed by Ghana to jointly lead the execution of this Eurobond, especially the novel Zero Coupon tranche."

" The appointment of RMB as Joint Lead Manager and the successful outcome of the transaction can be attributed to RMB's commitment to Ghana through our on the ground presence, and the continuous investments we have made in our global credit distribution platforms," he said.

"Our agility in turning around the transaction within a short period enabled Ghana to navigate the choppy waters in the markets and achieve the government's objectives in terms of their debt management strategy. The services of RMB's leading Debt Capital Markets Team, based in London, a key financial hub, and remains available to African issuers to help them direct capital into the continent for investment, growth and development." Dominic Adu, CEO of First National Bank Ghana said.

Sharing their views on the deal, Eyitayo Netufo, Head of International Debt Capital Markets and Harris Hadjitheoris, Head of Bond Syndicate at RMB, said "it was a pleasure working with the market astute Government of Ghana deal team as they expertly executed on the advice of the bookrunners on the transaction which enabled a very successful deal despite the volatile market backdrop."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Biden Set to Review Kenya's Trump-Era Trade Agreements
Alleged Boko Haram Sponsors Named

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.