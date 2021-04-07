Zimbabwe: Raza Undergoes Surgery, Set to Miss Series Against Pakistan

Zimbabwe national cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza is expected to miss the incoming tour by Pakistan which starts later this month after undergoing a successful surgery on his right arm.

The 34-year-old middle order batsman and right arm off spinner, who was part of the Zimbabwe team during their recent tour against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates, underwent a biopsy on his right arm last Friday.

In a statement on Monday, Raza revealed the surgery was successful as he begins his rehabilitation process on the path to full recovery.

"The surgery went well and the sample of the bone has been sent to the lab for more testing that requires 10 days. I urge everyone again to keep me in your prayers and thank all of you for continuous prayers and love," said Raza.

After the surgery, Raza is now set to miss the incoming tour by Pakistan later this month.

The Chevrons will be hoping to make good use of home advantage when they take on Pakistan in a two-match Test series and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) from April 21 to May 11 behind closed doors at Harare Sports Club.

The tour will get underway with the T20I series scheduled for the 21st, 23rd and 25th of this month, before the two Test matches.

The first Test will be played from April 29 to May 3 May and the second Test is scheduled for May 7-11 May.

Pakistan are expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on the 17th of this month after their current tour of South Africa for three one-day internationals and the same number of T20Is.

The Pakistan national team squad is expected to touch down in Harare on April 17.